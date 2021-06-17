Welcome for reopening of Nenagh Community Garden

There’s widespread joy in Nenagh following the reopening of the town’s Community Garden.

The peaceful space at Cudville was closed last summer due in part to problems with anti-social behaviour.

However, Nenagh Tidy Towns has partnered with Silver Arch Family Resource Centre to reopen the garden, with assistance from the Council and land owner Maureen Meagher.

Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District, Séamie Morris, says Gardaí will work with them to ensure it remains a safe and tranquil spot.

“What we don’t want to do is surround it by high walls and fences – but having said that we might have to if people are abusing it so we’ll have to keep a close eye on it.”

“We’d ask people to respect this because you wouldn’t believe how many people go in here and just sit down – the peace and quiet of a garden probably in a town situation is so welcome and so badly needed particularly with Covid.”