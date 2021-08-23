Weekend of music and entertainment planned for Clonmel Busking Festival

This year’s Clonmel Busking Festival is set to offer a variety of outdoor performances all around the town this weekend.

The organisers only announced the festival would go ahead at the end of July and have pulled together a stellar line up very quickly, including John Spillane, as well as a host of local musicians.

There will also be a free walk from Kilsheelan to Clonmel, where people will get to meet musicians along the Blueway.

All of the performances are free, but spaces are limited, so it’s being operated on a first come, first served, basis.

Organiser Simon Molloy spoke on Tipp Today about the return of live music to the streets of Clonmel.

“We hope to create a beautiful atmosphere, for people walking around the town, just hearing that live music.

“We were inundated with Facebook messages and texts, asking and asking, because I genuinely, in January of this year had absolutely, there wasn’t a thought of us doing it.

“Again, Liam Condon was a big help and he’s meeting the artists first hand and the council and in the end, everyone came together.

“I didn’t want to do a virtual thing, I think that’s done to death and if it wasn’t live, we wouldn’t be doing this weekend.”

For a full line up of events and up to date information, see their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/clonmelbuskingfestival.