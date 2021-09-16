Weekend of art, music and theatre planned for Cashel

The annual Cashel Arts Festival takes place between now and Sunday.

The line-up includes music from the Henry Girls and a performance of the Bob Dylan Gospel Project ‘as Gaeilge’.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Geraldine Stockil from the festival says the theme this year is ‘Reawakening: Finding ourselves again’.

“Lockdown has given us all a chance to take stock of our lives and maybe pursue some goals and personal interests that we, because of our busy lives, were unable to do until nature and the pandemic forced us to take things easy.

“Lockdown was a good opportunity for reawakening some of those ideas and aspirations that we put on the long finger.”

Geraldine also gave a run-down of just some of the festival’s highlights:

“We’ll have some local craftspeople selling their wares on Sunday from 12 to 4pm. We’ll have visual arts from the local schools – there are beautiful banners on display and bunting.

“We will have a poetry written word exhibition going down through John Street and then into the grounds of the Cathedral there’ll be projected screens onto the walls of the Cathedral, which will be showcasing some of our recorded works.”

More information can be found here: https://www.cashelartsfest.com/