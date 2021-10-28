Weather puts paid to Clonmel outdoor performance

The organisers of an outdoor production of the Hunchback of Notre Dame are hoping to accommodate those who missed out on last nights cancelled show at other performances.

Inclement weather meant the Junction Festival crew had to make the tough decision to call of the event at the Kickham Barracks due to safety concerns for the cast.

Festival Director Cliona Maher says while the audience and orchestra are under cover the cast is under the elements.

She says there is no option to put on an extra show on Saturday but is hoping that they might be able to add some more seats for Friday night’s performance.

“The weather forecast for this evening is that it will be wet – not bad like last night but there will be some rain. So I don’t think we can have many extra seats.

“But the weather forecast for tomorrow is very good so we’re hoping to accommodate any Wednesday night ticket holders that are able to come on Friday instead. Obviously if somebody is available on a Wednesday it doesn’t mean they’re available on Friday. We’ll also offer a full immediate refund to anyone.”