Weather alert upgraded to Status Orange for Tipperary

Tipperary has been upgraded to a Status Orange wind warning ahead of Storm Eunice tomorrow.

A status red wind warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued a status orange snow warning for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon.

The orange wind alert for Tipp and 13 other counties comes into force at 3 o’clock tomorrow morning.

The rest of the country will come under a yellow wind, snow and rain warning.

Meteorologist with Met Éireann, Joanna Donnelly, says the storm will bring gusts in excess of 130 kilometres per hour in the South West.

“Overnight tonight and early on Friday the winds are going to pick up.

“We’ve got initially a southerly wind but then its when they come to the north-westerly later on in the early hours of Friday morning that’s the really strong damaging gusts getting into Cork and Kerry.”