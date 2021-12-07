TUS campuses in Clonmel and Thurles to remain open today

The Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest will close three of its six campuses today on the advice of the Department of Further and Higher Education.

The LSAD, Clare Street Campus, Limerick; Moylish Campus, Limerick; and the Ennis Campus, Co. Clare are closed as a result of the Red Alert and Orange warning from Met Éireann.

Clonmel, Thurles and Athlone campuses will remain open but staff and students are asked not to travel from a red or amber area to attend these campuses.

This includes those who have assessments and exams. Contingencies will be put in place for those who cannot travel.

Meanwhile Waterford Institute of Technology campuses will not open today due to Storm Barra.

All remote learning and work activities at WIT will continue as normal.