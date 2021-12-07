Tipperary still feeling the wrath of Storm Barra

The County remains under a Status Yellow Weather Warning but has so far escaped relatively unscathed.

Gardaí in the Tipperary Division are urging people to stay off the roads if at all possible and if you are undertaking necessary journeys to exercise extreme caution due to surface water and strong winds.

There have been reports of fallen trees and wind-blown debris from all corners of Tipperary since early this morning.

Tipperary County Council’s Civic Amenity Centre in Donohill is closed today due to the weather conditions.

The library in Tipp Town is closed as is the Excel Centre.