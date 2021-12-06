Tipperary County Council preparing for Storm Barra

A Status Yellow Weather Warning will come into force for the Premier County at 6 o’clock tomorrow morning with very heavy rain and strong winds forecast for a 24 hour period.

Tipperary County Council’s Crisis Management Team met this afternoon to assess the situation and to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place in advance of this severe weather event.

Senior Executive Officer Ger Walsh is advising people not to make unnecessary journeys while the warning is in place for Storm Barra.

“Met Éireann have described it as the most significant event in three years. It’s likely that some of the counties on the west coast will go to a Red Warning and there’s a strong chance Tipperary will be escalated to Orange.

“It’s likely to cause structural damage and significant surface water throughout the country so we’d advise people to undertake essential travel only.”

Road Closure updates will be posted to the Council’s website and social media sites – Facebook/Twitter/MapAlerter.

Members of the public can continue to contact the Council’s Customer Services Desks at Nenagh and Clonmel at 0818 06 5000 during normal office hours after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number at 0818 06 5003 or email [email protected]