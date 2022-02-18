Tipp braces for Storm Eunice

Storm Eunice has made landfall in the southwest of the country as a status red wind warning is in place for four counties.

Gusts of more than 130 kilometres are hitting Cork, Kerry, Clare and Waterford..

A Status Orange wind warning is in place until 11 o’clock this morning for Tipperary.

The Premier County has yet to feel the full effects of Storm Eunice with Gardaí across the Division reporting no issues.

An orange snow warning is in effect for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon bringing blizzard-like conditions.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the storm has arrived.

“A lot of people may be waking up this morning wondering why it feels so calm. The worst of the storm is just about to hit the south-west coast.

“The storm has tracked in as forecast with the centre of the storm just hitting the south-west now (7am).

“Also already we’ve seen some lying snow in Donegal and snow is still falling in parts of the north-west.”