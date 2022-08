A status orange thunderstorm warning will remain in place for Tipperary until 4 o’clock this afternoon

While a countrywide warning comes to an end at 9am Munster and some parts of Leinster will still be at risk of heavy thundery downpours into the afternoon.

Emer Flood of Met Éireann says today will also be cooler compared to the last five days.

“There’s a continuing risk of spot-flooding for those areas with further heavy downpours likely bringing some falls of hail possible as well.”