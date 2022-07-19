Thunderstorm warning for the Premier County

A status yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for a number of counties including Tipperary.

Carlow, Wicklow, Waterford, Kilkenny, Wexford and Cork also fall under the alert that is valid until 9pm tonight.

Meanwhile a yellow high temperatures warning for Leinster will remain in place until 7 tonight.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says thunderstorm warnings were to be expected after the mini heatwave.

“Yes, there was always a risk of thunderstorms after the real heat.

“It’s very hard to predict thunderstorms and where exactly they will hit but we have seen some moving in to the south coast. The risk will continue through this afternoon and this evening.”