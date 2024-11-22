Storm Bert bearing down on Ireland

The rain warnings for neighbouring counties Cork and Galway have been upgraded to Status Red.

The second named storm of the year – Bert – will hit this evening with a Yellow warning issued for Tipperary from 10 o’clock tonight until midday on Saturday.

Met Éireann says very strong winds and rain are expected locally and the Director of Roads at Tipperary County Council is urging people to keep up with the latest forecasts and warnings in case they are upgraded here.

The alert level is already at orange for six counties including Clare and Waterford.

Liam Brett says there could be floods locally and we should never try to drive through standing water.