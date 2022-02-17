Status Yellow wind, rain and snow warning for Tipperary

The State’s emergency weather response team is warning of potential power cuts ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.

The storm’s expected to arrive early tomorrow morning, bringing strong winds and coastal flooding.

A Status Orange Wind Warning will be in place in seven southern counties, while a yellow alert for wind, rain and snow will cover Tipperary and the rest of the country.

It’s the second storm in a number of days, after Storm Dudley passed over the north of the country yesterday.

Head of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, Keith Leonard, says people need to plan ahead.

“There’s going to be a lot of power cuts so keep your mobile phone charged particularly if you’re going out and about have a mobile phone and don’t hesitate to ring 999 or 112 for help if you need it.

“I suppose really as well stay away from coastal areas and if you can delay travel until the storm passes on Friday – if not just be very careful out on the roads.”