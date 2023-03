Once again North Tipp appears to have gotten the worst of the weather conditions overnight.

Gardaí say it snowed once again in Nenagh and Roscrea with caution advised on the roads.

In Mid-Tipp Thurles Gardaí say roads are damp

There has been some flurries of snow in West Tipp overnight

Clonmel and Cahir have once escaped any major snowfall.

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning is in effect for Tipperary until midday, bringing rain, sleet and snow.