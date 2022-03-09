Snow causing problems for Tipp motorists

Gardaí in the region are asking motorists to exercise caution as road conditions continue to deteriorate.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Tipperary for much of the day.

Met Eireann says heavy falls of rain, falling as sleet or snow in places for a time, could lead to localised flooding and poor driving conditions.

There have been a number of reports of cars sliding off roads across the county.

This includes incidents on the motorways, local roads around Cahir and Cashel, as well as the road from Barne to New Inn.

Gardaí are currently responding to all of the incidents and there are no reports of road closures at this time but people are asked to reduce their speed and be extremely cautious.