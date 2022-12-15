Reminder to stay in touch with elderly neighbours

People are being urged to visit elderly neighbours in Tipperary during the current cold snap and over the festive season.

A Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning in place for the county until midday Friday.

Many people will be unable to move out due to the weather conditions or may be nervous about walking in the icy conditions.

PJ English is chairman of the Clogheen based Vee Valley Day Care Centre.

He says visiting vulnerable neighbours is important during the cold spell and over Christmas.

“It’s very important because a lot of people over Christmas the Day Care Centres will be closed so the people that are relying on these centres will not have the backup of the meals or whatever.

“So it’s very important – and in Clogheen at the Day Care Centre we always go to visit people that are vulnerable. So it is very important just to call into your neighbour.”

Many elderly or vulnerable people will be unable to venture out due to the freezing conditions of recent days and so might not be able to stock up on essential supplies.

PJ English says having someone call to them can make a huge difference right through the year.

“Just to make contact with them at the start and say I’ll give a call every week or that way – just to make them at ease. It’s doing massive work and it could save someone who get a stroke or might fall and maybe break a leg or break a hip and be thrown there for days.

“So just make a call to the neighbours to make sure they’re okay.”