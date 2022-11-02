Premier County under Status Yellow wind and rain alert

Met Éireann is advising motorists in Tipperary and across the country to take extra care, as very wet and windy weather sweeps across Ireland.

A status yellow wind and rain alert is in effect until 9pm, with heavy rain and spot flooding possible in places.

A number of routes in the Premier County have experienced flooding.

Both the Convent Bridge and Knocklofty Bridge in the Clonmel area are impassable.

There is also significant flooding around Goatenbridge.

Meanwhile the R498 Borrisoleigh to Nenagh Road is still closed between Latteragh and Ballinamona Cross due to an overturned truck.

Gardaí say diversions will remain in place for a number of hours.