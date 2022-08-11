Irish Water encouraging people not to increase water usage

Some water schemes in Tipperary are struggling to maintain supply due to the heatwave.

Colin Cunningham from Irish water says water usage has increased during the warmer weather, and this combined with a decrease in rainfall, has caused levels to drop in local water sources.

He says there are restrictions in place in some parts of country however, they are currently managing to supply the depleted schemes in Tipp so far.

There are some local schemes that are struggling and should exercise extra caution:

Coalbrook, Kilcash, Templetney, the Galtee Regional Scheme, Carrick on Suir, Clonmel, Glengar, The Commons, Lorrha and Riverstown.

However, he is encouraging people here to be proactive especially over the weekend with more people at home not to increase usage where possible.

” The weather in to break next week and when the weather breaks when the temperature drops the demand will drop back.

But the weekend is a concern with people off and further increases. So, wherever we can make little changes there like taking shorter showers… not to use the hose… we can avoid restrictions in Tipperary.”