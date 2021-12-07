Dangerous driving conditions expected as Storm Barra hits Tipperary

Local Gardaí are advising motorists to follow some simple pieces of advice to stay safe in challenging driving conditions.

Storm Barra is likely to lead to surface water on many roads, while caution is also advised due to the expected strong winds.

Inspector James White of Thurles Garda Station says drivers should avoid heavy braking, if possible, and to ensure the vehicle is properly ventilated to avoid the windows fogging up.

“We are unfortunately expecting a lot of rain with high winds. So our advice to people out there is to expect the unexpected.

“With regard to making a journey – if it’s a journey that can be put off for a day or so I suggest that you do. But if you are on the road please make sure that your dipped lights are on. Slow down and ensure that there’s a sufficient distance between yourself and the vehicle in front of you.”