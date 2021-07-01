Youth rescued from pontoon near Dromineer Harbour

People are being urged to keep sufficiently hydrated and to wear sun block when taking to the waters of Lough Derg.

The advice from the Peter Hooker – the Medical Advisor at Lough Derg RNLI – comes following a call out for the crew yesterday afternoon.

They were alerted at around 3.45pm of a young person said to be semi-conscious on a floating pontoon by Dromineer Harbour.

Two Advanced Paramedics from the Ambulance Service also attended – the casualty’s level of consciousness was found to have improved and he was speaking.

He was transferred to shore by the lifeboat volunteers.