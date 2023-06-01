Teenager dies in Lough Derg tragedy

A young man, believed to be in his late teens, has died in a jet-skiing accident on Lough Derg.

Two girls who were also on the jet ski managed to swim to safety after it flipped over and threw them into the water near the bridge in Ballina – Killaloe yesterday evening.

The Killaloe coast guard unit was sent to the scene shortly before 5.30 and began a search, along with the local fire brigade, Killaloe/Ballina Search & Rescue and the Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon.

The man’s body was recovered close to the bridge last night – it’s understood he was 19 and from Co Limerick.