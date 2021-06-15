Praise for those involved in rescuing Tipp children at popular seaside resort

A Tipperary woman has spoken of the terror experienced when her son and his two cousins got into difficulty in the water at Bonmahon in County Waterford.

Geraldine visited the popular beach with family and friends last Sunday.

Her son TJ and one of her niece’s were swept out to sea by a rip-tide – speaking on Tipp Today earlier Geraldine praised the efforts of those involved in rescuing the children.

“There was a lady and her son with a boogie-board and she went over to try and save the two kids.”

“Only for the boogie-board – the three children were on the boogie-board. And then there was a man – my TJ starting shouting for help an this brave man went over. He risked his own life for this.”