Two people have been rescued after a speed boat got into difficulty on Lough Derg.

The 16 foot vessel ran aground in Youghal Bay after suffering engine failure yesterday afternoon.

Lough Derg RNLI were alerted to assist in the operation and got the passengers to safety.

The speed boat was brought to Garrykennedy Harbour.

The RNLI are again advising boat users to wear lifejackets, and always carry a means of communication.