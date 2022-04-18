Lough Derg RNLI rescues lone skipper

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was part of a rescue operation yesterday evening.

Before 8pm the Valentia Coast Guard requested the lifeboat to assist a lone skipper inside Red Island on the Clare shore.

The boat was signaling with a light, waving and calling to the RNLI crew.

By 8.30pm the lifeboat was alongside the casualty vessel and the man on board was safe and unharmed, wearing his lifejacket.

The engine on the casualty vessel was overheating but by 9.30 the casualty vessel was safely tied in Mountshannon Harbour.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI is advising boat users if they are alone on the water, tell someone your plans,what time you expect to arrive,carry up to date charts of the lake and do not venture off the main navigation channels.