Lough Derg RNLI rescue five from stricken cruiser

5 people were rescued by Lough Derg RNLI after their boat got into difficulty near Scariff Bay yesterday afternoon.

Rescue crews were alerted to the situation at around 2:45pm when a 38 foot cruiser ran aground in an area east of Bushy Island on the lake.

It was found to have a hairline crack below the water line and was taking in water.

The decision was taken to drop anchor and secure the vessel. Those on board were transferred to the lifeboat and brought to Mountshannon Harbour.

No one was injured during the course of the operation.