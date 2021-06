A 52 foot cruiser with 12 people on board ran aground on the Tipperary shore of Lough Derg last evening.

The alarm was raised shortly after 6pm when the Lough Derg RNLI was launched to come to their assistance.

The lifeboat arrived at the scene inside the Goat Road at 6.47pm where the cruise hire company was setting up to re-float the cruiser.

When the tug had the cruiser off the shoal and in safe water the lifeboat volunteers informed Valentia Coast Guard, and were stood down.