Lough Derg RNLI crew come to aid of stricken motorboat on River Shannon

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat launched last evening to assist 2 people on a motor cruiser with engine failure north of Portumna Bridge.

The alarm was raised at 6.40pm after the 18 foot vessel ran into difficulty 2 kilometres north of the bridge on the River Shannon.

The Lock Keeper opened the swing bridge at Portumna – once on the river, the lifeboat saw the casualty vessel under tow by a personal watercraft.

The lifeboat took the tow and brought the motorboat to the Lough Derg side of Portumna Bridge.

The lifeboat helm took the skipper to Terryglass Harbour to collect his van and drive back to his boat. The second person remained at Portumna Harbour.

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, is advising water users to ‘plan your passage, ensure you have sufficient fuel for your journey and plan to arrive at safe harbour before nightfall.’