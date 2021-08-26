Lough Derg RNLI crew advise those taking to the lake to make safety a priority

Don’t be afraid to call on the emergency services is the message from the Lough Derg RNLI team.

The volunteer crew were called into action on three consecutive days earlier this week as large numbers have been taking to the water this summer with the easing of Covid restrictions..

Lough Derg RNLI crew member Eleanor Hooker is encouraging people to get as much training as possible or ideally to have someone experienced on board with them when going on the lake.

However speaking on Tipp Today earlier she stressed that if you do get into difficulty call for help.

“We have found people in the past who are reluctant to call us because they’re embarrassed. The situation got very bad and by the time we got there they were in extremis. For example one man was too embarrassed to call the lifeboat and he stayed out in his boat all night. He was a diabetic and was cold and hypo when we got to him.”

“That was an extreme situation but we encourage people to call us if they are in trouble.”

Meanwhile people taking to the waters of Lough Derg are being encouraged to be as prepared as possible.

Eleanor Hooker is encouraging prospective boat users to get as much advice as they can.

“The advice to boat users is to make sure that your equipment is safe and that it’s serviced.”

“I believe the (boat hire) companies provide a video & training and talk to the customers before they go afloat. I would say if you’ve never been on a boat before grab one of your friends who has and give them a free holiday as your skipper.”

“I think it’s a good idea to have some experience and to know your limits.”