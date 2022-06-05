Lough Derg RNLI called to assist 2 people on cruiser yesterday

Yesterday afternoon the Lough Derg RNLI had to assist 2 people on a cruiser outside Garrykennedy old harbour wall.

At 7.15pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was launched to help the people onboard the 36ft cruiser.

A person on shore had reported that local boats had taken the cruiser off the rocks, but requested the lifeboat proceed as they were not given an update on the two people on board or the current whereabouts of the cruiser.

The lifeboat crew identified the casualty vessel tied alongside an outside jetty in the new Garrykennedy Harbour, both people were safe onboard and was no evidence of water ingress.

Jeremy Freeman, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI, advises boat users ‘if you find yourself in difficulty on the lake dial 999 or 112 and ask for marine rescue’.