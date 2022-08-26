Lough Derg RNLI assisted family after they got into difficulty yesterday

The Lough Derg RNLI assisted a family after they got into difficulty yesterday.

The 4 people were on a 40ft cruiser aground at the Goat Road.

The lifeboat launched despite the poor visibility due to nightfall and arrived at the scene after 9pm.

All four people on board were safe and wearing their lifejackets.

The engineer and an RNLI volunteer checked that there was no damage to the hull and given the time and location decided to take the vessel off the shoal and into safe water.

The cruiser followed the lifeboat to Rossmore Harbour with members back at the station before 11pm.

Christine O’Malley, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to plan journeys so you arrive at safe harbour before nightfall .