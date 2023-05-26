Illegal dumping leads to safety concerns at local river

People are being warned not to swim in a South Tipp river this coming weekend.

Earlier this week Tipp Today brought to light an incident of dumping at Boherboy Bridge near Cloneen, where four windows were illegally discarded in the water.

There is no timeline for the clear up due to the dangers posed by the large volume of glass that is now in the river.

Local councillor Mark Fitzgerald asked at yesterday’s meeting of the Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District that signs be erected immediately to stop swimmers.

However, there were no guarantees they could be in place for this weekend – and with the forecasted hot weather Cllr. Fitzgerald has issued an appeal for people to avoid the area for now.