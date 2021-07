The Lough Derg RNLI launched overnight to assist four people in difficulty on a motorboat which was adrift on the lake.

The alarm was raised at 11.50pm after the 16 foot motorboat lost propulsion after glancing off a rock.

It was adrift in Scarrif Bay – the life boat reached the casualty vessel at 12.35am and towed it to safety at Mountshannon Harbour.