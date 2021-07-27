Dunne calls for lifeguard to be stationed at popular swimming spot in Carrick on Suir

Concerns are being raised in Carrick-on-Suir about potentially dangerous swimming spots.

Local Sinn Féin councillor David Dunne says that the area remains generally safe to swim, but says that further signage and life buoys need to be put in place.

He’s also calling for a lifeguard to be reinstated in the town at the busiest swimming spot along the Suir.

David says there are some dangers which need to be addressed.

“We all need to be cognisant of how dangerous water is.”

“In Carrick on Suir there are a few areas at the back of the Ormond Castle we had an awful tragedy a couple of years ago.”

“Also there are some life buoys missing and a stolen buoy is a stolen life.”