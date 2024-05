The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat came to the aid of a stricken cruiser on the lake yesterday evening.

The vessel had suffered engine failure and was anchored in Youghal Bay east of Garrykennedy Harbour.

The three people on board the 26ft cruiser were safe and unharmed.

Given the location and the deteriorating weather the helm made the decision to take the casualty vessel under tow to Garrykennedy Harbour.