Cruiser taken in tow after suffering engine failure on Lough Derg

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was called into action last evening after a cruiser on the lake suffered engine failure.

The alarm was raised shortly before 6 o’clock when the vessel got into difficulty near Mountshannon Harbour.

The lifeboat reached the 28 foot cruiser just over 20 minutes later and found the skipper safe and unharmed.

He had managed to get the engine going and was under way, but at a slow speed, as the engine cut each time he increased the revs.

The vessel was taken in tow to Dromaan Harbour.

Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI Liam Maloney is advising boat users to ensure their boat engine is serviced, and that they use fresh fuel when returning to the water after overwintering their boat.