The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat crew came to the aid of a cruiser which ran into difficulty in Dromineer Bay last evening.

The vessel was aground south of the Corragheen Islands.

A lifeboat volunteer transferred to the casualty and checked that it wasn’t holed or damaged.

It was then taken off the shoal and made its own way to Dromineer Harbour

All four people on board the cruiser were safe and well.