Concerns over the speed of jet skis on Lough Derg

There are calls for bye-laws on the use of jet skis on the Shannon and Lough Derg in North Tipperary.

Councillors in the area around Ballina-Killaloe have expressed concerns over the speed at which they are going and the risk they pose to other water users.

Phyll Bugler says there is a particular issue around the bridge in Ballina and the need for action to be action taken before there was an accident or fatality.

The executive confirmed to Councillor Bugler that draft laws on the issue could be completed by September or October.