Caution advised when taking to the water over the Bank Holiday weekend

As investigations continue into yesterday’s tragedy on Lough Derg people are being urged to ensure they take all necessary safety precautions when taking to the water.

A teenager died when a jet-ski he was using flipped over early yesterday evening near the Ballina – Killaloe bridge.

Two girls were also on the jet-ski when the accident happened – they were wearing life jackets and managed to make it to shore.

Chairman of the Killaloe – Ballina Search and Recovery group Tony O’Brien told Tipp FM that you can get into difficulty very easily when on the water.

“You just ask yourself…well nothing can happen here but if you don’t respect the river anything can happen at any time.

“So I would appeal to people engaging in any water activity – fishing, boating, swimming, whatever you’re doing – make sure you have all your safety measures in place and make sure all your contacts know where you are and that all the proper procedures are being followed.”

Tony O’Brien has praised the work of the local volunteer groups took part in the operation.

“The local Gardaí, the local Fire Service, the local Ambulance crew were down, our local unit of the Irish Coast Guard and the Dive Unit of Killaloe – Ballina Search and Recovery Unit.

“I’ve been here on the side of the lake on many occasions searching and looking for people who have tragically lost their lives in the river and we’ve been here for weeks you know and the speed at which things kicked into action yesterday was a tribute to local volunteers.”