Annual Lough Derg RNLI fundraiser taking place this month

It’s a family affair for one Tipperary charity.

The Lough Derg RNLI crew features three members of one family, who are based on the lifeboat in Dromineer.

Peter Kennedy, along with his daughters, Doireann and Aoife will be on call over Christmas to respond to any emergencies on Lough Derg.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Eleanor Hooker, Helm of the Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat said that this family connection is not unusual:

The annual Lough Derg RNLI fundraiser is taking place over Christmas, and those who wish to donate can do so on the RNLI website.

Before the Kenndey family there was the Knight family where 5 or 6 of the family were involved. The thing about it, even on the coast, families live and fish by the sea and sons and daughters inherit the father’s fishing traits and so it tends to be that people who are living there for generations, their children and their grandchildren, they all get involved and we see frequent stories in the RNLI about father and daughter out on the boat or brother and brother, or brother and sister, it’s incredible.