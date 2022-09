Around 650 customers are affected by a Boil Water Notice around the Horse and Jockey area.

The notice has been issued due to elevated turbidity which has affected treatment at the water plant.

Areas impacted are Horse and Jockey, Forgestown, Moycarkey, Curraheen, Ballymurreen, Drumgower, Newtown and surrounding areas.

A map is available on the Irish Water website as well as tips on how to safely consume the water.