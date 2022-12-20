Water restrictions tonight impacting Killenaule and surrounds

Essential nighttime restrictions are said to be required tonight to help the Killenaule Reservoir levels recover.

This impacts customers in Killenaule and the surrounding areas and Irish Water say they are necessary following a noticeable increase in water usage on the Fethard Regional Scheme.

To help levels recover and maintain a sufficient water supply to homes and businesses during normal working hours, water supply will be restricted from 8pm tonight until 7am tomorrow morning.

Killenaule town, Ballynunty, Glengoole, Gortnahue, Knockboy, Kilrush, Ballysloe, Mellison, Bord na Mona factory road and all surrounding areas will experience reduced water pressure or full disruption to their supply.

It can take two to three hours following restrictions for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas.

Operations Lead with Irish Water, Colin Cunningham, asked the public to continue their efforts to conserve water and check for leaks.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience the restrictions may cause. The nighttime restrictions are necessary to ensure a daytime water supply is available for residents and businesses for hygiene and other essential purposes. During the daytime, we are appealing to customers to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible. Irish Water crews are on the ground, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, to maintain supply and we are asking customers to turn off taps and check for leaks. Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water/conserve.”

The sub-zero temperatures of last week increased the number of frozen water pipes and bursts, causing increased demand on water supplies across the region. Freezing water expands and strains the pipes until they crack or burst, not only impacting older, weakened pipes but also modern pipes that are laid in shallow ground and vulnerable to temperature drops.

Colin appealed to customers to do their bit to help avoid expensive repairs and a disrupted water supply at home or in their business by taking a few easy, preventative measures.

It is essential to continue the regular maintenance of your property and check premises for leaks. It also a good idea to familiarise yourself with your own internal water system and particularly how to turn off your supply at the stopcock so that you can protect your property in the event of a burst pipe.