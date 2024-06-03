Water Outages Expected In Cashel Area This Evening

Homes and businesses in Cashel and the surrounding areas are warned that drinking water levels in the local reservoir are low.

Customers may experience low pressure with those on higher ground experiencing low pressure or water outages until 6pm today.

Uisce Eireann say the the water outages are occurring due to repeated process disruptions at the Water Treatment Plant.

Alternative water supplies in the form of bulk tankers have been arranged and are in place at Cashel Rugby Club and Cashel Hospital.

Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.