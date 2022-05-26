Water outages in Ardfinnan and Ballinure

Irish Water is working with Tipperary County Council to restore water as quickly as possible following a burst to a water main in Ardfinnan.

Dedicated water service crews have mobilised and repairs are underway and are expected to be completed by 5pm this evening.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the repair works.

Meanwhile crews are also repairing a burst to a water main in Ballinure.

Repair crews attended and repaired the burst yesterday evening, however the supply was not restored to all customers and it is now believed there is second burst on the network.

An alternative supply is being made available in Ballinure Village and Laffansbridge. Customers are reminded to use their own containers when taking water from the tanker and to boil water before consumption as a precautionary measure.