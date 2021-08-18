Warning issued over Covid-19 infection rate in north Tipperary

Public health authorities have issued a Covid-19 warning for north Tipperary, particularly Nenagh and Thurles.

Public Health Mid-West says that more than 30 cases have been detected in both towns and surrounding areas since August 10th, and that case numbers continue to rise.

The vast majority of new infections are related to household outbreaks and sporadic cases in the community.

The rate of infection in these areas however, is one of the highest seen since early February.

In the wider north Tipperary region, 43 cases were detected yesterday alone.

Officials are urging people with symptoms that indicate that you may have Covid-19 – like cough, fever, headache, sore throat and blocked or runny nose – to isolate and get tested immediately.