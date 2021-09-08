Warning About Drones After Near Miss at The Rock

People are being warned not to fly drones over or close to national monuments without permission from the OPW.

This comes in the wake of a drone hitting the Rock of Cashel at the weekend where staff narrowly avoided injury.

Supervisor of Guides at the Rock of Cashel, Elaine Moriarty, said that drones are becoming a nuisance at the tourist attraction.

She told Tipp FM news how serious the situation has gotten.

“People might be very surprised to hear that on a daily basis, this could happen three, four, five times in a day.

“The guides could be out doing guided tours and a drone would just appear in the cathedral, really low, down beside a group of people – quite dangerous in fact.

“Like I said, it’s an ongoing thing, but our protocol here is we have to call the Gardaí because you’re not allowed actually to fly a drone over a national monument.”

She added that as well as damage to the monuments, people could be injured and it also disturbs the wildlife.

Anyone seeking permission to capture footage using a drone over national monuments can email [email protected]