Walking trails in Tipp announced as part of Government ‘Walks Scheme’

Tipperary will benefit from a number of new walking trails which have been announced today.

Some of the 31 new trails officially launched today take in parts of Tipperary. They are being added in 13 counties to boost outdoor recreation and rural tourism.

The new trails include the 115 kilometre St Declan’s Way, which links Cashel to Ardmore in County Waterford, the 104 kilometre South Leinster Way, which ends in Carrick-on-Suir, as well as a number of trails, which take in some of the Premier County on the Ballyhoura Way.

Under the Government’s ‘Walks Scheme’ more Rural Recreation Officers are also being appointed to enhance outdoor amenities.

Eight new officer roles will be brought on stream, adding to the 13 already in place including Tipperary.

The Department of Rural and Community Development says it will work with over 2,400 landowners to open up the countryside to walkers, hikers and tourists.