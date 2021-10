A walker had to be rescued on a mountain in Tipperary yesterday.

Shortly after lunchtime, South Eastern Mountain Rescue Association responded to a call out from An Garda Síochána regarding a walker on the Galtee mountains.

The walker suffered a suspected broken leg near Galtymore and members of SEMRA made their way up the hill from Kings yard.

The Rescue 117 helicopter was able to land and evacuate the casualty.