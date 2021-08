Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics are being held in Nenagh and Clonmel today.

Anybody 16 years and older can get their first or second Pfizer jab at the Clonmel Park Hotel until 12 noon, or at the Abbey Court Hotel from 1.30-6.30pm.

Anybody seeking their second Pfizer jab must ensure it’s at least 21 days since their first dose, and to also bring along proof of that first dose.

People can only receive a second dose of the same vaccine previously received.