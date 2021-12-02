Walk-in vaccination clinic in Clonmel today and Saturday

A walk-in vaccination clinic will take place in Clonmel this afternoon (Thursday) and Saturday.

They will cater for the first two doses and also the booster jab for healthcare workers and those aged between 60 and 69.

The vaccination clinic takes place in the Clonmel Park Hotel and no appointment is necessary.

Healthcare workers can get the booster shot today (Thursday, December 2) between 4pm and 6pm, provided they got their last vaccine at least five months ago.

On Saturday, between 9am and 11am, there will be a walk-in clinic for doses one and two.

Also on Saturday, between 11.30am and 2pm, healthcare workers and anyone aged between 60 and 69 can get a booster shot.

Anyone who has had Covid is also advised to wait six months after infection before getting a booster dose.

Those getting a booster will need to bring their vaccination cert.

Anyone attending for a first dose will need their PPS, photo ID, eircode and an email address and mobile number.

21 days or longer must have passed since the first dose for those getting a second one and they will need to bring their vaccination cert and photo ID.

Details will be available at the vaccination centre for anyone who has registered online.