Walk-in Covid-19 testing centre to open in Nenagh next Tuesday

A pop-up Covid-19 testing centre is to open in Nenagh next Tuesday following a growth in cases in the town.

Labour Leader Alan Kelly has confirmed that the HSE will set up the walk-in service at the former Castle Brand factory at Tyone, close to the existing full-time testing centre.

The service will operate from Tuesday April 27th until Monday May 3rd, from 9am-7pm each day.

Deputy Kelly is encouraging people in the area to make use of the service:

“This is something that’s very necessary and will be welcomed. Anybody can walk in and be assessed on this site, which I think is necessary in the area at the moment.”

Remote learning has been introduced for all students at Nenagh CBS today due to an outbreak of the virus this week.

St Mary’s Secondary School is also working with the HSE after Covid-19 cases were detected, with all close contacts in self isolation.

It’s understood that upwards of 200 students and staff are being screened to try stem the spread of the virus.

The Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District says the reopening of outdoor sports and activities for youngsters remains vital, despite the Covid-19 outbreak in the town.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, local councillor Séamie Morris said he’s eager to see outdoor activities resume to prevent more dangerous indoor gatherings:

“I’m asking people to be patient. Unfortunately, the vaccination rollout is very, very slow. Young people have been locked up now for almost a year. I think we really need to open up sports fields and outdoor facilities, to find some way of getting their energy out of them.”